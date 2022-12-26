Thunder Near the Top of Multiple Team Hustle Stats

As we’re now passing the Holiday point in the NBA season, Oklahoma City’s record stands at 14-19, good for 12th in the West. The Thunder has had chances to make up ground on a play-in spot, but late game struggles have been tough to overcome lately. It doesn’t seem like a season of dramatic losing like the last two, but it also doesn’t seem like OKC is gearing up for a play-in run. It would certainly be fun, but the roster doesn’t quite seem ready yet.

Outside of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City’s roster doesn’t feature many playoff-caliber playoffs right now. That doesn’t mean the Thunder won’t have the pieces soon, but it takes time to develop young players. With the young talent, though, it’s apparent that OKC will have a fighting chance in nearly every game this season.

No matter how much the Thunder has fallen behind, the team always seems to find a way back in it. This youthful squad plays so hard every single night and it shows in the finals scores. It’s also evident in the team stats section, where Oklahoma City ranks near the top of the NBA in almost every “hustle stat” category. It makes sense, as Oklahoma City is full of young, aggressive playmakers trying to stick onto an NBA roster.

OKC ranks No. 3 in contested shots behind Golden State and Boston, No. 3 in loose balls recovered behind the Pacers and the Knicks and No. 1 in charges drawn. Oklahoma City is also tied for first in the league’s minutes played section, showcasing how many overtime games the team has played in already, and 11th overall in team deflections. Every category in the hustle section is a testament to the way the Thunder play as a team.

After struggling on defense over the beginning of season, Oklahoma City is back up to No. 10 in defensive rating. The Thunder ranks fifth in steals and eighth in blocks, too, adding to the team’s defensive qualities.

Adding rookies like Jalen Williams, Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams have certainly helped Oklahoma City’s depth, but both Dieng and J-Will have spent heavy time in the G League. Isaiah Joe, who was added to the roster after playing for Philadelphia, has also been a source of both points and energy off the bench. OKC has so many young players fighting for playing time, it’s no wonder everyone plays so hard.

Defensive minded stoppers like Lu Dort, Kenrich Williams and Aaron Wiggins have helped set the culture for the Thunder, and this season is no different.

