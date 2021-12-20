Thunder Schedule: Busy Travel Week Ahead

Despite not being on the Christmas Day slate, the OKC Thunder have a busy four-game week ahead.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are sitting at the very bottom of the Western Conference standings with a record of 9-19. With that in mind, they’re coming into this week off of a win against the LA Clippers, where Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a game-winning triple.

With four games this week for the Thunder, there will be plenty of travel. They’ll rotate being at home and on the road in all four contests this week, never staying in the same city for consecutive games.

Let’s take a look at their schedule for the week.

Monday, Dec 20: at Memphis Grizzlies

Bryan Terry / The Oklahoman-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Memphis has been one of the best teams in the NBA of late, even without their star in Ja Morant. The Grizzlies have won five in a row, including nine of their last ten games.

The last time Oklahoma City matched up with the Grizzlies, they lost by 73 points earlier this season. Now that the Thunder are healthy again, the results this time should look very different.

Wednesday, Dec. 22: Denver Nuggets

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

The Nuggets are one of the most talented rosters in the NBA, but are shorthanded with both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. out with injuries. Either way, they’ve got a winning record and are currently in the Western Conference playoff picture.

OKC has lost four-straight games against Denver, dating back to the 2019-20 season. If they’re going to break that streak, the Thunder will need to contain Nikola Jokic.

Thursday, Dec. 23: at Phoenix Suns

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Phoenix currently has the best record in the entire NBA at 23-5. Lead by former Thunder guard Chris Paul, the Suns look like they could make another deep playoff run this season.

The Suns recently got Devin Booker back from a hamstring injury as they get closer to full health. A team that can score points in a hurry, Oklahoma City will have to be sound defensively against Phoenix.

Sunday, Dec. 26: New Orleans Pelicans

Stephen Lew / USA TODAY Sports

The Pelicans will be back in Oklahoma City once again on Sunday night. Just last week, they beat the Thunder at Paycom Center on a 61-foot buzzer beater.

This time around, the Thunder should have Lu Dort in the lineup, who will give them a huge boost on both ends of the floor. Containing Brandon Ingram will be key in this game if OKC wants to pull out a win.

The three games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma. The contests can also be heard on the radio state-wide on 98.1 FM The Sports Animal in Oklahoma City and in Tulsa via 97.1 FM The Sports Animal Tulsa.

