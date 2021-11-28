Thunder Schedule: An Easier Three Game Slate Ahead

Coming off of five-straight games against projected playoff teams, the Thunder have three winnable games ahead of them this week.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are on a five-game losing streak, but each of these losses have come against projected playoff teams. With a record of 6-13, the week ahead gets much easier as they'll take on the Houston Rockets twice, followed by a matchup with the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies.

Two of these three games will be on the road, but Oklahoma City will have a good chance at winning any of this week's contests.

Let’s take a look at their schedule for the week.

Monday, Nov. 29: at Houston Rockets

In the first of two contests between the Thunder and Rockets this week, the game will take place in Houston. This will be the third matchup of the season for these two teams, as they've split the season series to this point with one win each.

The Rockets have won two games in a row, looking like they've taken a step in the right direction. Additionally, veteran point guard John Wall is working with the team to potentially make a return to the lineup.

Wednesday, Dec. 1: Houston Rockets

Following a day off for travel, the Thunder will host the Rockets in Oklahoma City. This will be the fourth and final matchup of the season between these two clubs.

As two rebuilding teams, this will be a great opportunity to see how the young guys on each roster are able to make adjustments and come out better in the second matchup of the week. Jalen Green will likely still be out with a strained hamstring in both of these contests, but Alperen Sengun will be interesting to watch as he goes up against Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

Thursday, Dec. 2: at Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis has been solid this season, but are currently short-handed as their superstar guard Ja Morant recently suffered a left knee sprain. Either way, the Grizzlies still have a ton of talent and will be a tough test for OKC.

The Grizzles currently have the NBA's worst defense, meaning guys like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey could have big nights. This final matchup of the week will be on the road as the Thunder's first of three-straight road games.

The three games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma. The contests can also be heard on the radio state-wide on 98.1 FM The Sports Animal in Oklahoma City and in Tulsa via 97.1 FM The Sports Animal Tulsa.

