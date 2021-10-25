    • October 25, 2021
    Thunder Schedule: OKC Begins Tough Stretch Against West Coast Teams

    The Oklahoma City Thunder kick off a tough three-game stretch this week against projected playoff teams.
    The Oklahoma City Thunder have three games on their slate this week, all of which are teams from California. They'll kick off the week with two home games before hitting the road and heading out West.

    Oklahoma City has dropped their first three games of the season, entering the week with a record of 0-3. Things don't get any easier now, but the team has shown improvement over the past week.

    Let’s take a look at their schedule for the week.

    Tuesday, Oct. 26: Golden State Warriors

    Although they aren't at full strength, the Warriors have looked solid this season. While there's a lot that can happen over the course of the next few months, they look like a projected playoff team on the shoulders of Steph Curry.

    Following the best game of his NBA career, Thunder rookie Josh Giddey will have an opportunity to once showcase his talent in front of the home crowd again on Tuesday night. He's coming off of a performance in which he produced 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

    Wednesday, Oct. 27: Los Angeles Lakers

    The Lakers have struggled early in the season, but still have as much talent on their roster of anyone in the NBA. In yet another home game at the Paycom Center, former Thunder guard Russell Westbrook will play in Oklahoma City for the first time in purple and gold. 

    If Los Angeles continues to struggle into this week, it wouldn't be surprising to see OKC put up a fight in this matchup. However, all it takes is one of the Lakers superstars to get hot for this game to get away early.

    Saturday, Oct. 30: At Golden State Warriors

    To kick off a road trip to California, the Thunder will take on Golden State for the second time in three games. It will be the first opportunity of the season for Oklahoma City to show the ability to adjust, as this will be the first time all year in which they're playing a team for the second time.

    As Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to get into his groove, this should be a big week for the rising star. After a 29-point performance on Sunday, he's got momentum heading into the week.

    The three games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma. The contests can also be heard on the radio state-wide on 98.1 FM The Sports Animal in Oklahoma City and in Tulsa via 97.1 FM The Sports Animal Tulsa. 

