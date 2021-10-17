Thunder Schedule: OKC Kicks Off Regular Season This Week

The Oklahoma City Thunder kick off the 2021-22 regular season this week with three games.

After several weeks of training camp and four preseason games, the Oklahoma City Thunder are set to begin the 2021-22 season. Their regular season tips off on Wednesday night as they start a two-game road trip that begins in Utah.

The Thunder went 1-3 in the preseason, but saw a ton of growth and development out of the young guys on the team. With a new-look roster, OKC projects to be a rebuilding team once again this season.

Let’s take a look at their schedule for the week.

Wednesday Oct. 20: At Utah Jazz

In their opening contest of the regular season, the Thunder will take on the Utah Jazz, who had the best record in the NBA last season. With a star duo of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, Oklahoma City will be a heavy underdog in this contest.

This will be the NBA debut for Thunder rookie Josh Giddey, who was selected sixth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. He’s coming off of an impressive preseason campaign, averaging 13.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

Friday Oct. 22: At Houston Rockets

In their second game of the season, OKC will continue their road trip. They’ll travel to Houston to take on the rebuilding Rockets.

In a game that could go either way, these two young teams will match up with some of the top rookies in the league in Giddey and Jalen Green. If there’s a game in this opening week that the Thunder are going to win, it’s likely this one.

Sunday Oct. 24: Philadelphia 76ers

In the first ever regular season game at the newly-named Paycom Center, the Thunder will take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Whether Ben Simmons plays or not is still in the air, but the Sixers will still be favorites in this game either way.

It will be the home opener for the Thunder, as fans will get their first in-person look at Giddey and the other young rookies. This matchup will cap off the first week of the regular season for Oklahoma City.

The three games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma. The contests can also be heard on the radio state-wide on 98.1 FM The Sports Animal in Oklahoma City and in Tulsa via 97.1 FM The Sports Animal Tulsa.

