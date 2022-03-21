Thunder Schedule: Pivotal Matchup Highlights OKC’s Three-Game Week

The Thunder are losers of nine straight games, a streak that may not be broken this week.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are dangerously close to ousting a few of the bottom teams for their draft odds, and several key matchups this week might just get the job done.

Here is a look at OKC’s upcoming schedule:

Monday, March 21: Boston Celtics

One of the hottest teams in the NBA, the Boston Celtics take on the Thunder at 7 p.m. tonight in Paycom Center.

Led by the freshest Player of the Week award winner Jayson Tatum, the Celtics will look to continue their dominant run of wins via stout defense and electric offense.

The Thunder are still severely undermanned due to injury, and the Celtics will be without their two best defenders, Marcus Smart and Robert Williams.

Still, Oklahoma City should be heavily outgunned.

Wednesday, March 23: Orlando Magic

Easily the most pivotal game on OKC’s slate, the Thunder will take on the Magic for the second time in three games on Wednesday.

Each team is likely vying for draft position, and Oklahoma City won the first battle.

With a loss to the Magic Wednesday, the Thunder could potentially take the third best draft odds outright from Detroit, and gain significant ground on Orlando for the second.

Saturday, March 26: Denver Nuggets

Despite being on a bit of a cool spell, the Nuggets are still looking to lock up the best seed they can before playoffs.

They’ve come out cold against the Thunder before, but will likely keep their guard up this time around.

Jokic and the Denver core should make quick work of OKC, but things can always get interesting in the late stretch of the season.

