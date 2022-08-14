Thunder Trade: Avoiding Roster Crunch While Gathering Asset From Kings

If there’s one thing Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti is great at, it’s asset management. With that in mind, he’s got a surplus of players on the roster to the point where’s three members of the team will need to be cut between now and the end of training camp.

Could Presti alleviate this roster crunch while also acquiring an asset?

In any trade, it feels as if Derrick Favors is a piece that will be part of the package. Not only does he have a good salary for matching purposes, but he also is on an expiring deal. This makes him a somewhat attractive trade piece, as a team could take on a veteran big while also being set up for cap flexibility next summer.

Could a team like the Sacramento Kings be open for business?

Oklahoma City could offer Favors along with a young prospect and a first-round pick for someone like Richaun Holmes.

Holmes is a productive player that’s also young enough to still be good when the Thunder are already to push for the playoffs. If Sacramento is going to play small with Domantas Sabonis at center and Keegan Murray at power forward this season, Holmes could be expendable. This is especially true if they can get a veteran while also adding a young player and pick to be better set up for the future.

The Thunder are deep at guard, meaning someone like Ty Jerome might actually get more minutes in Sacramento than in OKC. He’s also a quality shooter and someone who could help the Kings off the bench now.

Oklahoma City sending out two players for one also frees up a roster spot, helping to combat the roster crunch. Additionally, Holmes would fit great in the starting lineup next to rookie Chet Holmgren.

Oklahoma City Gets: Richaun Holmes

Sacramento Gets: Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome and a future first-round pick

