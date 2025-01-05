Thunder vs. Celtics: Series Preview
The Oklahoma City Thunder is slated to take on the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon, marking the two teams’ first meeting against each other this season.
In what could be a possible NBA Finals matchup, the 29-5 Thunder look to bridge the gap from a season ago and establish itself as an equal to the defending NBA Champion Celtics. With one of the best defenses across the NBA paired with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams with many other high impactors, this Thunder team is regarded, and should be, as the best team in the Western Conference so far this year.
Seven games ahead of the second seed, Oklahoma City sits in prime position to grab that top seed as it did a year ago, as well as claim the Northwest Division with its peers struggling.
The Celtics will look to nullify that impact the Thunder has had on teams this season. While Oklahoma City’s defense is top notch, the Celtics’ high octane offense and volume 3-point shooting could have the Thunder on its toes. Boston will need to limit its turnovers and create more versus OKC—which has been vastly difficult to do for any team—win the rebounding battle and hold Gilgeous-Alexander to under 30.
Let season, these two teams split its two-game season series, with OKC taking the first contest with a four-point victory followed by a 35-point routing which the Celtics handed the Thunder.
And as its known Boston would go on to win it all in the NBA Finals to hoist the Larry O’Brien, Oklahoma City fell short in its second round matchup against a big-heavy Dallas Mavericks team.
Now as each team has matured, and surely the Thunder, this matchup is set to look a little bit different on Sunday afternoon.
