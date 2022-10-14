Thunder Wrap Up Preseason with a Win over the Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder have finally wrapped up their six-game preseason after a 118-112 win against the San Antonio Spurs. The Thunder had a 36-point second quarter which helped set the tone for the rest of the game. They also faced a close late-game situation where the Thunder stayed composed and finished the game with a win.

Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams were the leaders of the game, as they two set the tone on offense throughout the game. In a high-scoring affair, the two kept the pace of the game high while finding good shots for both themselves and their teammates.

Giddey finished with 18 points, six rebounds and six assists on 7-for-13 shooting while knocking down two of his three shots from deep. He continues to be aggressive on offense while still displaying his high level passing.

Jalen Williams’ performance was incredible as well, as he finished with 21 points on 7-for-8 shooting and 1-for-1 from beyond the arc.

Mann added 16 points on 6-for-16 shooting and shot 4-for-8 on 3-pointers to lead the bench to a solid game. He’s been incredible from beyond-the-arc for the Thunder in the preseason and it could be huge for the team if he can continue his elite shooting into the regular season.

Speaking of the bench, it was a well-rounded effort for the second unit, but Ousmane Dieng was the other standout for the squad. He put 11 points on the board on 5-for-8 shooting. His preseason looked incredibly better than his Summer League, and his regular season progression may be one of the more exciting ones to track.

Jalyin Williams, on the other hand, didn’t produce a ton on the offensive side of the ball, but he did pull down 11 rebounds and showed flashes of playmaking from the high post.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl struggled on the offensive side of the floor with five points on 1-for-7 shooting.

Darius Bazley didn't put together a monster offensive game either, but was efficient in his minutes and played solid defense.

Unfortunately, Lu Dort checked out just before halftime and didn’t not return after suffering and left quad contusion.

The overall execution for the squad was solid, and the effort came from everyone who stepped on the floor, which is a great sign ahead of the regular season opener.

