Toughest Games For OKC Thunder in 2025-26 Regular Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder are the deepest and most talented team in the NBA. It is tough to conjure up difficult tests for the Bricktown ballers as the best team in basketball. However, four stick out as possible hiccups for Oklahoma City during the 2025-26 campaign.
Toughest Games of the NBA Season for OKC Thunder
- Feb. 4 @ San Antonio Spurs
- April 8 @ L.A. Clippers
- Nov. 12 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Feb. 12 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
The first game on the docket takes the Oklahoma City Thunder to the second night of a back-to-back set, having just played a home game against the Orlando Magic. These are two teams that should play aggressive defense and any time travel is involved in a back-to-back, it makes life harder. These two teams should have plenty to fight for in the NBA standings and use this game as a measuring stick contest.
The April 8 game against the Clippers will be hit or miss. If things play out as expected, with the Western Conference standings being jumbled, the Clippers will really need this win to avoid sliding perhaps even to the play-in range and if the Thunder are still battling for their third straight No. 1 seed this will be an interesting game on the second night of a back to back having just battled the Lakers.
Speaking of the Purple and Gold, the first meeting between the Lakers and Thunder comes on a back-to-back on Nov. 12. The good news for Oklahoma City is that this is a home-home back-to-back set. The bad news? The front end is a battle with the Golden State Warriors. it is always difficult to navigate a back-to-back against two playoff teams including Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves coming to town in a 48 hour period.
The Milwaukee Bucks project to be the poster child of mediocrity this season. With Giannis Antetokounmpo set to lead a subpar supporting cast highlighted by the addition of Myles Turner. This game sees two matchup problems for Oklahoma City potentially but is on the second night of a back-to-back coming in from Phoenix and less than 24 hours before the NBA All-Star break. It will be hard to remain focused on the task at hand before a week-long vacation to recharge.