Tre Mann Provides Thunder With Insurance

Tre Mann is the perfect backup for the Oklahoma City.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In the 2021 NBA Draft, Sam Presti seemed to have struck with Tre Mann at pick no. 18. Early on, the signs of an incredible scorer were there. His shot creation in his first Summer League was incredible, but he couldn’t get his shots to go down.

In the midst of his rookie season, Mann was able to find solid minutes in plenty of the games, as the Thunder often dealt with injuries. He averaged over ten points per game in his rookie campaign, including a 30-point game in the Madison Square Garden.

Even in this preseason, we saw Mann score 26 points on 9-for-11 shooting and 8-for-10 on 3-pointers.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort both dealing with injuries very early into the 2022-23 season, Mann could prove to be the perfect sixth man to fill in the guard/wing role for the Thunder.

In 26 games starting last season, Mann averaged 14.4 points per game, 3.3 rebounds per game and 2.3 assists per game. With that sample size, we learned that Mann can produce from the starting lineup.

His fire insurance role goes beyond filling in for injuries and bringing on a bigger role that way, but when one of the guards or wings is having a hard time and finds themselves in a shooting slump, Mann is the perfect player to bring off the bench to give you a solid 15-point game, and he can do so efficiently.

Not to mention, in his second year, the game will begin to slow down for the sophomore guard, and his space creation may lead to more than a solid look for himself. 

