Two OKC Thunder Guards Rank in the Top 10 in This Advanced Statistic
Last season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a remarkable season, topping 30 points per game for the second year in a row and finishing second in MVP voting.
Part of Gilgeous-Alexander's impressive 2023-24 campaign was his performance in clutch time situations. Like many of the league's star players, Gilgeous-Alexander seemed to perform at the highest level late in games, regularly knocking down mid range shots to keep the Thunder in games.
Against the Knicks late in the season, SGA knocked down a contested, turnaround midrange jumper with less than five seconds in the contest to give OKC what turned out to be an important victory.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished third in Clutch Player of the Year voting last season and will likely be in the mix for the award again in 2024-25. According to The Basketball Index, the Kentucky product ranked second in Clutch Win Probability Added amongst players who played at least 1000 minutes last year.
Sharpshooter and NBA legend Stephen Curry is the only player who ranks above Gilgeous-Alexander with Damian Lillard, Norman Powell and Trae Young rounding out the top five.
According to NBA.com, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder were 13-6 in 19 clutch time situations last season, with the superstar guard shooting 59.1% from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range. Gilgeous-Alexander finished the year as a +39 in clutch situations.
The NBA defines "clutch time" as the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime when the score is within five points.
Gilgeous-Alexander isn't the only Thunder player to crack the top 10, however, as Alex Caruso checked in at No. 9 on The Basketball Index's list. As a good defender and reliable 3-point shooter, Caruso is certainly a valuable player to have on the floor in the game's most crucial moments.
With two guards who operate well under pressure and a talented roster surrounding Gilgeous-Alexander and Caruso, Oklahoma City should perform will in close games this year.
