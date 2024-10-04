Two-Way Guard Excited for Opportunity With OKC Thunder
Former Saint Mary's guard Alex Ducas is an excellent position for a two-way contract player as a member of the OKC Thunder. Ducas is likely to spend most of his time with the OKC Blue, the team's G League affiliate. But with the Thunder's proven two-way success, he might be able to elevate his level of play.
"It's super exciting. When I kind of got the information I was coming to OKC, I was so excited," Ducas said. "I couldn't wait to get here, knowing that they give a lot of opportunities to guys in my position."
Ducas averaged nine points per game in his five year career with the Gaels, along with four rebounds and one assist. He shot a career 40.6% from the perimeter and 43.3% from the field. He never neccesarily jumped out as a scorer, but proved his worth on defense and as a utility player.
He joins former Baylor guard Adam Flagler as the only other two-way player on the roster. Flagler played in only two games last season, averaging 1.5 points per game in 14 total minutes. Both Ducas and Flagler will spend most of their time in the G League, competing for a potential roster spot.
Ducas and Flager are in a great location for development of G League talent. Defensive guard Lu Dort has spent his entire time with the Thunder, both in the G League and the NBA. Dort is a perfect example of their development, now marking an important asset for the Thunder on offense and defense.
"It's a perfect place to be for where I'm at, and I'm ready to get into it," Ducas said.
The OKC Blue finished as the third seed in last years G-League standings with a record of 21-13. Current Thunder forward Ousmane Dieng got some run with the Blue last season, as did former Kansas State wildcat Keyontae Johnson and former Texas Tech guard Jahmi'us Ramsey.
Ducas' former Saint Mary's teammate Logan Johnson was a member of the Blue last season. Johnson has served as a guide to Ducas early on, helping him get a feel for the community.
"I reached out to him, and I got a feel for the area and the community and what it's going to be like," Ducas said. "For he most part it's all a new beginning for me, and I've loved it so far."
Expectations for Ducas in his rookie season should remain low as he, again, will most likely spend the season with OKC Blue.
