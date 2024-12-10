Updated Injury Report, Betting Odds [12/10]: OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks are battling it out inside the Paycom Center on Tuesday. This game is more than just a December regular season tilt, but for the right to go to Vegas with $500,000 dollars on the line for the NBA Cup champion if you can navigate the final four once you get there.
These two teams are familiar with one another. The Mavericks ended the Thunder's season a year ago in six games during the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals. Now, the two play an elimination game inside the Paycom Center.
The Thunder and Mavericks have released fresh injury reports this morning. Though, the water is still murky on marquee rotational pieces, having the vegas line remain at a standstill.
Updated Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Finger) OUT
- Adam Flagler (right fourth metacarpal fracture) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (hamstring) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Dillon Jones (G League) OUT
Dallas Mavericks
- PJ Washington (Illness) Questionable
- Nnaji Marshall (Illness) Questionable
- Maxi Kleber (Illness) OUT
- Dante Exum (wrist) OUT
- Jaden Hardy (ankle) OUT
- Brandon Williams (Thumb) OUT
Updated Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder opened up as a 4.5 point favorite against the Dallas Mavericks this morning and that line has held firm at 4.5 points. The Thunder as the home team will get more credit on the betting market and with Washington and Marshall still tabbed as questionable, that is perhaps two key losses for the Mavericks rotation.
