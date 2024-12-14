Updated Injury Report, Betting Odds [12/14]: OKC Thunder vs. Houston Rockets
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Houston Rockets in the NBA Cup semi-final. This game, being played in Las Vegas, Nevada, counts as a regular season clash while also deciding who advances to the NBA Cup Championship game to take on the winner of the Milkwaukee Bucks-Atlanta Hawks tilt this afternoon.
The Thunder and Rockets have turned in a fresh injury report. Oklahoma City sees a slew of injuries including to key rotational pieces. Houston is listing its defensive ace and veteran forward as questionable for this affiar.
Oklahoma City and Houston have already played a nail-bitter, with the Rockets pulling off a three point win after a lopsided tilt earlier in the season - bringing the season series to 1-1.
Updated Injury Report:
Oklahoma City Thunder:
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Finger) OUT
- Adam Flagler (Fourth Metatarsal) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Alex Ducas (Back) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
Houston Rockets:
- Dillon Brooks (Illness) Questionable
Updated Odds:
The Vegas line for this game sees the Oklahoma City Thunder favored by six points flat in this contest. This line has been pushed up half a point in favor of the OKC Thunder from how it opened this morning. The OKC Thunder fell to the Houston Rockets five games ago to knot the season series at 1-1. This game does count toward the season series.
