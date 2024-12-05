Updated Injury Report, Betting Odds [12/5]: OKC Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Toronto Raptors to tip-off a brief two-game road trip. The Thunder are fresh off a lopsided win over the Utah Jazz to clinch the No. 1 seed on the Western Conference side of the NBA Cup bracket.
Oklahoma City is playing three subpar teams straight from a 3-1 road trip against competitive Western Conference teams. To capitalize on the wins earned on the road, the Thunder must take care of business against teams like the Raptors to not spoil the good will built up on the west coast.
Toronto has pulled off a masterful tanking job to date. While its lowly 7-15 record may fool you, the Raptors are playing fun basketball - often letting go of the rope as young teams do down the stretch. From Gradey Dick’s year two leap to Scottie Barnes’ dazzling stretch of late, it’s been a fun season up north. Here are the updated injury reports and betting lines for this matchup.
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Finger) OUT
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Toronto Raptors
- Bruce Brown (Return to Play) OUT
- Gradey Dick (Calf) Questionable
- Kelly Olynyk (Back) OUT
- Immanuel Quickley (Elbow) OUT
- Ulrich Chomche (GL) OUT
- DJ Carton (GL) OUT
- Jamison Battle (GL) OUT
Updated Betting Odds:
The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the day as a 9.5 point favorite against the Toronto Raptors. The Thunder have maintained that spread throughout the day with that still being the line of the game just hours before tip-off. This should be a fun contest as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort return home and Alex Caruso returns to Oklahoma City’s lineup.
