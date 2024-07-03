Warriors' Lindy Waters Feels 'More Prepared Than Ever' After OKC Thunder Stint
The Oklahoma City Thunder completed a strong offseason, which feels over at this point in time. They added Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein -- while departing from guard Josh Giddey. They brought in three draft picks, though none of which will likely make an immediate impact with the team.
In the process of building a contender, the Thunder traded Lindy Waters to the Golden State Warriors. While it was uncertain immediately, the Warriors made it clear they'd keep Waters around for cheap, end-of-the-bench depth.
After being traded to the Bay Area -- sending Waters out of Oklahoma for the first time in his basketball journey -- the 26-year-old guard wrote a farewell post on social media.
"Dear OKC, Thank you for the chance to prove not only to himself, but to those who didn't think it was possible to achieve this through the path with most resistance. From Norman to Stillwater to Enid, G league and then the Big League; I never could have imagined these incredible 3 years! I feel more prepared than ever headed to the Warriors and I wouldn't be able to say that without the home team!" Waters wrote on Instagram.
Waters grew up in Norman, played college basketball in Stillwater and even took his talents to Enid while playing semi-pro basketball. His journey is an unlikely one, though it left his footprint all over Oklahoma before he made it to the professional level.
The guard had developed his game during his time with the Thunder organization, even if it came with the Oklahoma City Blue. He cited his experience with the Thunder as having prepared him for a move to the Warriors.
Waters began to get buried on the depth chart as the Thunder moved toward championship contention, but the Warriors might be able to allow him to further prove his value in the NBA moving forward.
READ MORE: National Media Members Agree, the OKC Thunder are Favorites in the Western Conference
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.