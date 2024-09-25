WATCH: Chet Holmgren Details New Warmup Drill
The Oklahoma City Thunder are rolling into the 2024-25 NBA season with quite a bit of hype and external expectations. There are plenty of moving parts as it regards to what the team accomplished this season.
After winning 57 games in the regular season a year ago, the Thunder got even better on paper -- adding Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso. There's a real chance the Thunder can reach the 60-win mark on the season.
Again, though, there are plenty of moving parts. One of those is the development of Chet Holmgren. The 7-foot center taking a leap could help the Thunder raise their ceiling on the season in a huge way.
Holmgren is a true unicorn at the position, being an athletic center who can space the floor while also proving a threat at the rim. He can score at all three levels, though he's looking to improve on his jump shot ahead of the new season. He's added a new warmup routine to help in that aspect, as seen here:
Holmgren's jump shot is naturally flat as is, and as the game goes on, he loses the lift in his shot and it gets even flatter. Trying to break away from that habit will help the Gonzaga product play more efficiently, which could further elevate Oklahoma City's offense.
To improve offensively, Holmgren could continue rounding out his game. As mentioned, he's a true unicorn. He's one of the best rim defenders and overall defenders in the entire NBA, despite just having one season under his belt.
With the Thunder trading Josh Giddey this offseason, there's more time for Holmgren to play with the ball in his hands moving forward, too.
