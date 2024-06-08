WATCH: OKC Thunder Big Man Chet Holmgren in the Gym With Kevin Durant, Bol Bol
As the offseason begins so do player workouts. For the second straight season, the Oklahoma City Thunder have seen their rising star Chet Holmgren share the hardware with former franchise legend and all-time great Kevin Durant.
"I love the off-season. I love working out. I love playing pickup. You want to play pickup against the best players that you can find, so whoever's willing to get in the gym and hoop, I'm going to be there," Holmgren said at his exit interview.
While a lot has been made of players working out together each summer, some believe you should work out in isolation as to not show opponents your skillsets and weaknesses up close. However, Holmgren takes a different approach.
"I would say I don't have the arrogance yet to be like I don't need to -- like if I'm playing if I'm in the summer working out against somebody who has 15-plus All-Star appearances, et cetera, et cetera, I think I'm taking from them more than they're taking from me. So I don't have the arrogance to be like I don't want them to be stealing my moves. Come on now. I'm just looking for the best competition to go and play against," Holmgren explained.
This summer, Holmgren is back in the gym with Durant accompanied by another seven-footer Bol Bol who stands 7-foot-3. As the NBA trio worked in the post, footage was released from the workout.
Looking to build on his rookie season there is a ton of optimism around what the Gonzaga product will look like in year two.
