Watch: OKC's Mark Daigneault Discusses Thunder Culture

When times got tough last season, Mark Daigneault credits the Thunder culture for keeping the team positive and ready to perform.

When you're near the bottom of the league for the majority of the season, things get mentally tough. In Oklahoma City, although not many games were won towards the end of the season, you could tell the moral and confidence of the team stayed high.

After the season concluded, Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault talked about how the culture of the franchise was key in that mindset. From the top to the bottom, Daigneault says this was a byproduct of having great people.