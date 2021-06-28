Sports Illustrated home
Watch: Thunder's Isaiah Roby Felt Respected Around NBA Last Season

During his impressive campaign last season, Isaiah Roby started to feel the respect around the league.
Although last season was the second of Isaiah Tony’s NBA career, it was the first in which he played real minutes and made an impact. At the end of the season, he reflected on how he finally got recognition and respect around the league.

As he looks to continue to carve out a role on the Thunder roster going forward, Roby felt like his second season was a great step in the right direction. In fact, last season was essentially like a rookie campaign for him. 

