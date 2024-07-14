Western Conference Title Odds Tip in Favor of OKC Thunder Ahead of 2024-25 NBA Season
Things always change in the offseason. Trades, free agent signings and overall the drama of the association which keep the NBA in the news cycle all year long. There is a growing section of fans who prefer the offseason to the regular season with all the excitement of the summer time soap opera.
After a flurry of offseason moves between trades opening back up, the NBA Draft and Free Agency the Title Odds have begun to shift at all the major sports books including FanDuel.
Sure, the reigning champion Boston Celtics (+300) still rank as the top team in the NBA - which is to be expected after retaining their entire roster from last season's run - there is a new second place team, the Oklahoma City Thunder (+750).
This odds-to-win shuffle makes the OKC Thunder (+350) the favorites to win the Western Conference ranking ahead of the Dallas Mavericks (+420), Denver Nuggets (+420) and Minnesota Timberwolves (+450).
A year ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder captured 57 wins while finishing No. 1 in the Western Conference en route to their first playoff series win since 2016. Ultimately, the Thunder fell to the Dallas Mavericks in six games during their second round clash.
Since then, the OKC Thunder have swapped Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso and made their biggest Free Agent splash in team history inking Isaiah Hartenstein to a mega deal to sure-up their front court.
Oklahoma City is rightfully in the drivers seat for the Western Conference.
