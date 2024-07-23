What Could OKC Thunder Lottery Pick Nikola Topic Look Like When Healthy?
It is never too early to look ahead in the NBA, especially in the dead of the NBA offseason. Mere weeks ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder used the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft on guard Nikola Topic.
This selection was called into question plenty at the time as Topic is set to miss his entire 2024-25 campaign with a partially torn ACL which represents the second knee injury this season. Still, when healthy Topic is one of the most talented members of the 2024 class.
If any team is equipped to handle a redshirt season it is the Thunder - not only is their depth strong enough to not need the roster spot, but the organization just pulled off this process with Chet Holmgren who returned to the hardwood better than ever after sitting out the entire 2022-23 season.
While this was a head-scratching move by the Thunder at the time who are loaded with quality guards, simple patience will reveal why Sam Presti and company made this move.
It would make logical sense for the OKC Thunder to view the 18-year-old as a backup point guard to lead the team's secondary unit as a squad that could've used additional table setting down the stretch of last season.
Just days after the 2024 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder inked Isaiah Hartenstein to the biggest contract in team history landing their lone big fish on the open market as a franchise. Adding him to the frontcourt rotation will not only make the Thunder legitimate contenders this season, but make the Topic fit more seamlessly.
Now, when the young point guard returns to the hardwood paired with a high-level pick-and-roll partner that the Thunder's bench mob did not possess when the pick was turned in during the late June draft.
On top of the complimentary player down low, the rookie will eventually enjoy a ready-made roster that should offer some of the most stability in the league. With a consistent role to develop into it should make for a good progression plan for the lottery pick.
Ideally, Topic will serve as a playmaker off the pine that can grow into a scorer both on the ball and eventually away from it as well with some of his encouraging shooting forecasters. While he will likely never be a high-end defender, surrounded by Oklahoma City's crew they should be able to protect him on that side of the floor.
While no one knows exactly what the future holds, the Thunder's use of their lottery picks looks a lot better now than even on draft night with the ripple effects of their offseason.
