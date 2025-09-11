What to Expect From OKC Thunder Superstar in 2025-226
The NBA season is right around the corner. Training Camp opens up at the end of this month, following swiftly by the preseason as opening night for the Oklahoma City Thunder looms on Oct. 21. As the days past, let's preview what to expect from each member of the Thunder's roster. Starting at the top with superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Last Season Stats:
- 32.7 Points/Game
- 5.0 Rebounds/Game
- 6.4 Assists/Game
- 1.7 Steals/Game
- 1.0 Blocks/Game
- 52% from the floor
- 37% from the 3-point line
- 89% from the charity stripe.
This was a banner year for Gilgeous-Alexander. He led the NBA in scoring, bagged the NBA MVP award en route to the team's first title ,which featured a playoff run where he collected the Western Conference Finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP honors. He is a consensus top-three player in the league and has nestled in only behind Jokic on nearly every top-100 list previewing this season.
Along the way, Gilgeous-Alexander picked up his third All-Star and All-NBA honors while inking a supermax extension.
What to expect this season
The Oklahoma City Thunder are poised to defend their title. For the first time in the league's history, the NBA has reached a parity era. The past seven champions have failed to make it further than the second round. This season, the reigning champs find themselves with the deepest and most talented roster in the association.
To buck the current league trend, the Oklahoma City Thunder have to capitalize on their youth, leaning on internal development. That is what the Thunder are hoping for anyway, after retaining 99% of their title team from a year ago.
That is a good bet made by the Bricktown ballers. Even at the top of this list, Gilgeous-Alexander has made significant strides each year of his career including last season. Who amongst us will dare put a ceiling on his production?
The reality for Gilgeous-Alexander is to expect more of the same. He is a bonafide bucket getter that will once again be in the running for the MVP and scoring title this regular season. His efficency is off the charts and as far as star-player offensive engines go he is one of the best two-way stars the NBA has getting it done on the defensive end of the floor as well.
So a jaw-dropping field goal percentage, 30-plus points a night with four-plus rebounds and a handful of assists mixed in is the expectation for the Thunder superstar.
What to Watch for:
Two key areas. His playmaking and 3-point shooting. Last season was Gilgeous-Alexander's best as a passer. He got more adventurous and anticipatory a year ago as a dimer to facilitate the Thunder offense. But he still left himself room to grow in that area. What if he truly refines that skill?
From beyond the arc, Gilgeous-Alexander has never been a true marksman, but what if this is his big jump for the 2025-26 season? Each of the past campaigns, the superstar has overhauled a portion of his game. If he becomes a 40% 3-point shooter on medium to low volume it can re-define where the defense picks him up on the floor and make him that much more unguardable. This isn't a requirement for his game, obviously, but worth keeping tabs on.