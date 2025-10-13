What Is the Plan for OKC Thunder in Final Week of Preseason Action?
The Oklahoma City Thunder are wrapping up a six game preseason slate this week with two final contests. First up is Tuesday in Milwaukee before a Friday night clash with the team's divisional foes from Denver.
Despite having four preseason games under their belt already, only one contest looked even remotely close to the team that will tip-off the NBA's regular season on Oct. 21 against the Houston Rockets in front of a sold out crowd on Banner Night.
How will the Oklahoma City Thunder handle this final week and tune up for the regular season? Head Coach Mark Daigneault addressed the media with that tidbit on Sunday.
"We are going to travel some guys on Tuesday. But it's also preseason and we are being cautious with anyone whose got anything [they're dealing with injury wise]. It'll be a mix of guys but all the guys that have been out with injury related things are progressing nicely in their own way. We are trying to use the preseason to first and foremost get healthy and second get us ready basketball wise," Daigneault explained at practice Sunday.
The head coach went on to explain what training camp has been like and tease the week ahead for the Thunder before the regular season begins.
"We've handle the [training] camp well. we've had guys in and out on the travel and stuff. We've done workouts back here. We've had some fragmented days. But the guys are all attacking it. I think we've really progressed forward. We will use this week to really come together as a team and get ourselves ready for the start of the season," Daigneault detailed at practice Sunday.
On Monday as the team jetted off for Milwaukee to take on the Bucks, the Oklahoma City Thunder social media team highlighted a few key members of the Thunder's traveling party in superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Rising Star Chet Holmgren and even All-NBA forward Jalen Williams.
The latter two have yet to make their preseason debut - and it is unclear if Williams will play at all in the preseason following surgery on his wrist this offseason - while Gilgeous-Alexander has logged just 20 preseaon minutes through four games.
So why is this a big deal? The Thunder have only played one preseason tilt at home, in the three road games thus far, the only players who have traveled have been those that are going to suit up.
In addition to the big three making the trip from Bricktown, key role players such as Lu Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins and Jaylin Williams are all seen loading up for this trip.
That is not to guarantee any of this trio will play on Tuesday in the Fiserv Forum on Peacock (after all, , technically just simply heading to games is part of a routine of NBA life no matter if you are playing or not), but when you couple this small tidbit with Daigneault's quotes from the weekend, it is at least an encouraging sign for the Thunder getting some run for their regulars in this penultimate exhibition tilt.
Noah Eagle, Jamal Crawford, Zora Stephenson will be on the call for this Peacock broadcast and perhaps on top of this being a dress rehearsal week for the Thunder playing their rotation against the Bucks would also be a favor to the league's newest broadcast partners.