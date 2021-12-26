What Kind of Trade Value Does Ty Jerome Have?

Ty Jerome could be an interesting flier for playoff teams in need of a guard.

We’ve discussed the Thunder’s top-two trade chips in Mike Muscala and Kenrich Williams already, but are there any other players on the roster that could be playing in a different jersey come Feb. 11?

The Thunder have the youngest roster in the NBA with an average age of 24. A roster that young, with no urgency to win, likely won’t want to part ways with any of its young, homegrown talent.

Ty Jerome, however, doesn’t fit that mold.

Jerome was acquired in the Chris Paul trade and is the fourth oldest member of the Thunder rotation. As such, the time has passed for him to split minutes in the G League to get more reps.

With the Thunder drafting two guards in the 2021 draft, and already having Shai Gilgeous-Alexander taking up a substantial portion of the ball-handling duties, Jerome has found himself fluctuating between a part-time player and accumulating DNPs — playing in just three of Oklahoma City's last eight games.

The other 29 NBA teams won’t be looking at Jerome’s 2021-22 stats as evidence to send the Thunder anything in return for the third-year guard. Jerome’s numbers are down in virtually every stat as his minutes have been cut from 23.9 last season to 13.3 this campaign.

But there are some underlying reasons as to why he could be a worthwhile flier for a team on a playoff hunt.

Cost Kyle Terada / USA TODAY Sports Jerome has just one year left on his contract after this season and now might be a good time for GM Sam Presti to get what he can for Jerome. If his minutes cut and inconsistent playing time are any indication, it’s unlikely Jerome figures into many of the Thunder’s long-term plans. It likely wouldn’t take a great deal for Presti to part ways with Jerome, and at 24 he would still be one of the younger players on most other rosters. Versatility Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports Standing at 6-foot-5, Jerome has plenty of size to go along with the ability to play either backcourt position, and in a pinch provides minutes on the wing. Jerome’s 2020-21 numbers give us more a glimpse at what he can do in a larger role than his current one. He averaged 10.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds to go along with two made threes a game, shooting 42.3% from deep. Jerome is actually averaging more points per 36 this season, 17.2, but his dip in 3-point shooting (28.2%) and stiff competition for minutes makes him the odd man out in the Thunder’s backcourt rotation most nights. Depth Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports With sure hands and the size to play up to three positions, Jerome presents an intriguing addition to a team that might want some assurance down the stretch. At a minimum Jerome could slot in as a third point guard or fifth member of a backcourt rotation with most teams in the league. But with the influx of G League players in the latest wave of COVID-19 cases, that might not be enough of a role to warrant giving up a pick or cash for. Presti’s asking price for Jerome may not be terribly high and players that can handle the ball comfortably and also provide shooting are invaluable in the modern NBA, so if given the minutes we could see him get back to the numbers he was putting up his first year in OKC. Another option for Presti is to mix and match the players on his roster to acquire a player for the future of the Thunder. Between Muscala, Williams, Jerome and a treasure chest full of draft capital, there is plenty of ammunition to make a move between now and the trade deadline on Feb. 10.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.