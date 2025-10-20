What’s One Bold Prediction for OKC Thunder This Season?
Oklahoma City’s season kicks off on Tuesday night, and vibes are sky high in Bricktown. For the first time in franchise history, the Thunder will have a chance to defend its crown and go back-to-back.
The Thunder won’t have it easy — the path to the NBA Finals will be full of fierce competition. From MVP’s, to rising stars, and sleeping giants, the Western Conference has it all. Injury luck will play a big part in many different squad’s run to the postseason, as it always does, and it could turn into another case of survival of the fittest.
As Oklahoma City embarks on a special season, highlighted by ring ceremony night and the first game aired on NBC, it’s a good time to get some bold takes out of the way. And honestly, the Thunder defending its championship is a bold take in and of itself. Only 13 teams — eight franchises — in NBA history have gone back-to-back, and the most recent one was the Warriors in 2017 and 2018. The odds are certainly stacked against the Thunder.
Andy Bailey recently primed the season with a bold prediction for each team, and the Thunder’s was more individual-based. It’s a solid prediction, too, as he suggested that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will break his own franchise record for points per game in a season.
This past season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn't just win MVP,” Bailey wrote. “He set the Oklahoma City Thunder (and Seattle SuperSonics) franchise record for points per game in a single season. In 2025-26, he's going to raise the bar even higher, going from the 32.7 he just averaged to somewhere north of 33.
“Beyond the fact that SGA is still just 27 and presumably still on an upward trajectory, his team's second option, Jalen Williams, is still recovering from a wrist surgery. At least early in the season, Gilgeous-Alexander may have to push the envelope even more as a scorer. That'll get him into a high-volume rhythm, set the tone for the season and help him top the career high he just set.”
Considering Gilgeous-Alexander’s track record of improvement every season, plus his dominance he displayed during the preseason slate, it might even be reasonable to assume he improves off of last year’s output — as crazy as it sounds. All it would take is a bump in 3-point percentage, which could certainly happen.
To take bold predictions a step further, I’ll go ahead and guess that Oklahoma City reaches rare air by winning 70 games. Only two NBA teams have won 70 games in the league’s history, and as a bold prediction, Oklahoma City could join the party and make it three.
The Thunder’s path to 70 wins is a simple thought process — although not simple on the court. Chet Holmgren missed over half the season with a devastating injury a season ago. Alex Caruso missed a handful of games too with scattered injuries here and there. Both Isaiah Hartenstein and Ajay Mitchell were out of the lineup for extended periods of time, too. Yet the Thunder’s still managed to eclipse 65 wins — setting a franchise record.
The Thunder’s system is absolutely elite — what this coaching staff has implemented is simply special. Now, imagine a world where this team stays healthy for the entirety of the season matched with that same scheme. 70 wins is possible.
The most important key to this bold prediction will be the beginning of the season, as the Thunder will be awaiting a few key members to return to the lineup after injury. Jalen Williams, Isaiah Joe, Nikola Topic, and Kenrich Williams are the key guys that Oklahoma City will need back. But 70 wins is attainable, believe it or not, and Oklahoma City can make a run at it starting on Tuesday.