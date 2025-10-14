What to Watch For OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks
The Oklahoma City Thunder are attempting to defend their title in the midst of the parity era which has fallen on the NBA for the first time in league history. The past six champions have failed to even make it out of the second round much less defend their title. The Thunder hope to curb that trend.
This preseason consists of six exhibition games for the Bricktown ballers but to date have only played their regulars once in the four games to this point. However, reading the tea leaves of the travel party and Mark Daigneault's comments on Sunday, it appears the Thunder will look more like themselves this time out against the Bucks on National TV, with the game being broadcasted on Peacock.
What should you watch for in Oklahoma City Thunder's penultimate preseason contest?
What to Watch For
The Oklahoma City Thunder have travled the majority of their rotation for the first time all preseason. To date, the only players to make the trip for the Thunder have been those who will take part in that exhibition clash. There is no guarantee that this trend will hold true, but rising star Chet Holmgren did make the trip for the Bricktown Ballers.
If the seven footer makes his debut on Tuesday his game will clearly be under the microscope. The player most predicted to have a breakout campaign will have all the eyes on him. What dimensions of his game has he been worked on the most over this past summer? What does he look like on the court fully removed from last season's hip fracture? Tonight would spice up the game if Holmgren was in the starting lineup.
Along those same lines, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made the trip to visit the Bucks. If he is in the starting lineup how does he follow up his dazzling dress rehearsal from last Thursday? In that game against the Hornets, Gilgeous-Alexander tossed behind the back dimes, nailed off the dribble triples and slithered to hte rim at will scoring at all three levels. It was another day in the office with a glimpse at playmaking and 3-point shot making progression. Do flashes in those area still stand out tonight?
The Oklahoma City Thunder have deployed Brooks Barnhizer in each preseason tilt to date and he has chipped away at stealing the hearts of the heartland with every passing day. He should still get plenty of burn tonight and seeing how the Thunder defensive ace handles himself offensively along with his high-end defense will be the biggest factor to watch tonight.
Game Information
- Date: Oct. 14
- Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI
- TV: Peacock
- Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)