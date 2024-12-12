What Two Wins in Las Vegas Would Mean for the OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City has one of the best records in the NBA at 19-5. It leads the Western Conference by two-and-a-half games, ahead of the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies. This is only the second year of its dominance but game-by-game, the Thunder continue to show why they are one of the best teams in the NBA.
Though it's only two seasons into its reign, head coach Mark Daigneault's team doesn't have many team accolades to show for it. OKC is out to a hot start this season and it has a great opportunity to prove to the league how good they really are by capturing an NBA Cup victory.
It's only the second season of the in-season tournament's existence, but it's clear that it means something to players throughout the NBA. The effort levels are still there and as a whole, players have something else to play for during the regular season. For this very reason, if Oklahoma City were to capture an overall NBA Cup victory, it might help them be viewed as more of a contender.
Even if the Thunder, record-wise and on paper, are one of the best teams in the league, there still seems to be a perception that they are inexperienced. OKC has been to the playoffs, in some capacity, the last two seasons. In 2023, lead guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was beginning his career break-out and led his team to the play-in tournament. OKC was eliminated, but the idea of a Gilgeous-Alexander-led team as a playoff team started to be a popular thought.
Last season, OKC entered the NBA Playoffs as the one seed in the Western Conference. They lost 4-2 in the conference semifinal to the Dallas Mavericks and were viewed as inexperienced and not ready to make a deep title run. Now, with that under its belt, winning the in-season tournament, combined with its playoff experience, could set the Thunder up nicely with another shot at a one-seed and potentially, an NBA title run.
The Thunder don't need to win the NBA Cup, however. Gilgeous-Alexander, guard Jalen Williams and the supporting cast around them have proved more than enough that they are as good as they really are. Oklahoma City has emerged as the best statistical defensive team in the NBA and one of the most efficient offenses as well. The guards around the star pairing have done more than their job and continue to do so, stepping up when called upon.
Gilgeous-Alexander and his squad don't need to prove anything else to anyone, as they've found tricky ways to win important games, regardless of personnel available. That's a sign of a good team, one that can win despite challenging circumstances. They've sustained late runs and created comebacks as well. In the NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, the Thunder only led by three at halftime. Thanks to a standout performance from its star player, Oklahoma City eventually won 118-104.
It finally seems that the stockpiling of draft picks and youth movement that general manager Sam Presti has utilized is paying off. Winning the NBA Cup and potentially more down the line would prove that even more, finally having something to show for all the talent he acquired.
