What We Learned From OKC Thunder Training Camp Roster
It is the start of another NBA season, the 18th in Bricktown, marked by the Oklahoma City Thunder releasing its 2025 training camp roster ahead of media day.
Training camp will officially tip-off on Tuesday leading into the Thunder's preseason opener against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Monday's media day offers a ceremonious start to the season as each player will be peppered with questions from the assembled media at various stations while having their pictures taken and producing videos for the organizations content team.
Tuesday the true work begins. Teams between now and opening night can carry up to 21 players on their roster to help get through these tough practices and grueling preseason slates ahead of the 82 game campaign. The Saturday before opening night - where the Oklahoma City Thunder will play host to the Houston Rockets on Oct. 21 - teams will need to trim its roster down to 18 players, 15 standard contracts and three two-way contracts.
Currently, the Thunder already have 15 players under standard control but they do have an open two way spots, with just rookie Brooks Barnhizer and seven-footer Branden Carlson inked to such pacts entering media day.
This weekend, Oklahoma City announced the signings of Zack Austin, Jazian Gortman and Chris Youngblood to Exhibition 9/10 contracts as camp bodies for the road ahead. Perhaps one of the three can impressive enough to earn that final two-way contract. Youngbloood - of this trio - would be the leader in the club house after an impressive Summer League stint with the Bricktown Ballers.
OKC Thunder Training Camp Roster
Standard Contracts
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Lu Dort
- Jalen Williams
- Chet Holmgren
- Isaiah Hartenstein
- Cason Wallace
- Alex Caruso
- Aaron Wiggins
- Isaiah Joe
- Jaylin Williams
- Kenrich Williams
- Nikola Topic
- Ajay Mitchell
- Ousmane Dieng
- Thomas Sorber (Out for the season, ACL)
Two Way Contracts
- Brooks Barnhizer
- Branden Carlson
Training Camp Invites
- Malevy Leons
- Chris Youngblood
- Zach Austin
- Jazian Gortman
Comparing this training camp roster to last year's edition, you will see Nikola Topic up 17 pounds, Isaiah Hartenstien up seven pounds as well as Cason Wallace dropping five pounds and Jaylin Williams shedding nine pounds.
It will be interesting to see this training camp roster not only throughout the week but during the Thunder's six game preseason schedule which begins on Sunday, Oct. 9 against the Hornets.
