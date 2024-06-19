What Would an Isaiah Joe Extension Mean For the OKC Thunder?
Oklahoma City’s management has been forming the mold of the current team since cutting ties with Chris Paul and entering a rebuild after the bubble season. This year, the roster formation came to fruition and the Thunder experienced tremendous success. From here on, it’s about filling in the gaps and rounding out the lineups — not trading for another star, which was a popular solution for quite some time.
It’s the Thunder’s job to build a championship caliber team around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and watch the dominoes unfold. That means finding players that fit well next to Gilgeous-Alexander and maximizing his time on the floor. The clearest example of that who’s currently on the roster is Isaiah Joe.
When Joe and Gilgeous-Alexander shared the court together, Oklahoma City was at its best. Out of every backcourt running mate, the stats always tend to favor the two-man duo of Joe and SGA. He was able to open up driving lanes in a big way and mastered the high pick-and-pop. If defenders chased Joe, Gilgeous-Alexander had a head start to the bucket. If defenders overhelped on Gilgeous-Alexander, it was an automatic kick out for a triple. The two developed strong chemistry all season long, and it looks like there could be more to unpack moving forward.
This summer, Oklahoma City has a chance to extend one of its core role players in Joe, and it would be a smart investment. He has improved every season in the NBA and has added more to his game than just 3-point shooting. This season, Joe averaged 8.2 points and 2.3 rebounds off the bench, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 41.6% from 3-point range. He has been the perfect low volume sniper for the Thunder, and with confidence and experience he could look to shoot even more.
The Thunder can extend him outright or decline his team option and extend him to a fresh contract. Because he can make more money with the latter option, that’s likely how this extension would take place. Even if the price tag is a bit steep, it’s a promising investment for the Thunder.
At best, the team locks in a core piece who is consistently improving moving forward. He can continue adding to his game outside of shooting triples while evolving into one of the best long range snipers in the NBA. At worst, the team has a valuable contract to trade in future deals. As of now, Lu Dort’s contract is the only significant asset Oklahoma City can use to make the salaries work in a future trade.
Joe has been one of Oklahoma City’s best diamond in the rough finds and the team has a chance to reward his strong play this offseason. Shooting over 40% from long range and still being able to impact the game in other ways is a luxury in this league. Joe’s chemistry with Gilgeous-Alexander is still in its early stages and the results have been promising. This is a great opportunity for continuity within Oklahoma City’s roster.
