Where Can OKC Thunder’s Aaron Wiggins Improve Next Season?
Aaron Wiggins has been one of Oklahoma City’s best development stories over the last decade. The former second round pick has turned into one of the most underrated players in the NBA and has carved out the perfect role for himself on the Thunder. He has been a staple of consistency over the last three seasons and was rewarded with a nice payday this summer.
The Thunder and Wiggins agreed to a five-year, $47 million deal after declining his player option earlier this summer. With some of the lucrative contract numbers around the NBA, Oklahoma City got incredible value with Wiggins’ new longterm deal. He likely could’ve pursued money elsewhere, but longterm security on a contender was too attractive to pass up. Now, Wiggins will continue building up his game with the current core.
A season ago, Wiggins averaged 6.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 15.7 minutes, shooting career-best 49.2% on 3-pointers. He also shot an impressive 56.2% from the floor.
Wiggins has excelled as a connector, slasher, and catch-and-shoot guy in Oklahoma City. He should be pencilled into the rotation to begin next season, and could even be a spot starter in certain situations. His defense has improved over the years, and while it could always be better, he’s certainly serviceable on that end of the floor.
The main two areas Wiggins can improve moving forward are offensive creation and his passing ability. Wiggins has so much potential off the dribble, as he has showcased a smooth fadeaway and great touch inside the lane. But his creation skills need to be more consistent for him to get to his spots. That starts with his ball handling and his decision making.
His career high in assists per game came during his rookie season at 1.4 a game. The last two seasons, he has averaged just 1.1 assists. If he’s going to have the ball in his hands more to create, he’ll have to take on a role as a better passer too.
In the playoffs last season, Oklahoma City’s offense ran dry when Jalen Williams was cold. Wiggins has potential to be a go-to guy off the bench that can jumpstart the Thunder’s offense at times. To earn the trust of the coaching staff and his teammates with the ball in his hands, improving his creation skills and his passing will be key.
