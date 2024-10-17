Where Does Kenrich Williams Fit For the OKC Thunder?
Oklahoma City has used the preseason to adjust to its new additions, but not every important player has been on the floor.
The Thunder have looked great throughout their first four preseason games and their newest stars have shined. Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein have each had an opportunity in the starting lineup, and Dillon Jones and Ajay Mitchell already look like impactful reserves.
However, injuries to Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams have kept the Thunder from full strength. While Jaylin Williams’ role as the third center is clear, it could take some time for Kenrich Williams to find his role.
Entering his fifth season in Oklahoma City, Williams has done a bit of everything for Mark Daigneault. From being a ball handler on the wing to being a small-ball big, Williams’ versatility has helped him crack the rotation each season. Considering the Thunder already look like a complete team, Williams’ skill set doesn’t stand out as much this season.
Despite the Thunder’s offseason moves, Williams' role as a small-ball five is still viable. The team needed to get bigger to compete with some of the tougher frontcourts in the league, not completely shift away from playing small.
At 6-foot-6, Williams is far from one of the Thunder’s tallest players, but his length and IQ as a defender have been valued by the team for years. Beyond that, he is still a solid option at forward. While Dillon Jones or Ousmane Dieng could see some extended minutes there early in the season, it is a position the Thunder did not do much about in the offseason.
Last season, Williams was also recovering from an injury to begin the year. Eventually, he returned and played 69 games while averaging 4.7 points, three rebounds and 1.3 assists in roughly 15 minutes per game.
Those 15 minutes might be tougher to find for him this season, but he is an impactful player who will find his way onto the floor and succeed in any role.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.