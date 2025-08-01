Where Does Thomas Sorber Fit in OKC Thunder Rotation?
Somehow, the Oklahoma City Thunder found another way to create an influx of young talent to its roster in the 2025 NBA Draft. They added Georgetown center Thomas Sorber with the No. 15 pick in this year's draft and he should contend in the team's center depth this season.
He does a lot well and is only 19 years old, so this is as much a move toward the future as it is one for the present. Sorber has plenty of skill and should be able to get some run as a rookie for the Thunder.
Obviously, he has Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and likely Jaylin Williams ahead of him, at least to start the season. This should lead to him starting the season in the G League.
Sharing the court with the players named above will be a challenge, so his main option is to separate and differentiate himself from them. He has the ability to do so, but it won't be all that easy.
One of the most intriguing traits that Sorber brings to the table is his playmaking ability. He has great decision-making and vision for the center position, especially while in the post. In a similar fashion to what Hartenstein and Williams can do as the hub of OKC's offense, Sorber has the chance to play a similar role.
Sorber is also very mobile for a big man. He's certainly strong and might lack some size, but he makes up for it in his ability to move into open space and get to his spots. He loves his mid-range shot and can size up good looks there, as well. It's nearly a knockdown shot for him at this point, so finding efficiency in that area will help him.
He's not an out-of-this-world defender at the moment, which will knock him in some ways. He has to get used to the pace and physicality of the NBA on defense as soon as possible, so he's not a liability when he does play. Sorber has good length to be a good shot blocker, too, but needs to improve his instincts.
Sorber absolutely is good enough to play ride away for the Thunder. There are depth issues that hurt his chances, but it is possible. The logical location for him, at least to start the season, would be the G League. He isn't a purely refined player yet and some time with OKC's developmental team could go a long way for the talented young big man.