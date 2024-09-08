Which NBA2K25 Rating Is ‘Most Insulting’ To OKC Thunder?
For the first time in a long time, Oklahoma City will be a sought after team in the NBA 2K series. With a loaded starting lineup, the team might even be considered overpowered.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the top rated players in the game and Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are on the cusp of a 90 overall. Every player in Oklahoma City’s expected starting five is above an 80 overall.
Isaiah Hartenstein, who will likely come off the bench and provide depth in the Thunder’s front court, is Oklahoma City’s fifth best player ratings wise at an 81 overall.
Hartenstein is obviously rated high as a finisher and rebounder in the NBA video game — as he’s in the top tier in both categories in real life — but one of his lowest ratings should come as a surprise to anyone who knows his game. Bleacher Report recently published an article listing each team’s most disrespectful NBA2K25 rating, and Oklahoma City’s was rather obvious.
Hartenstein was given a 52 overall in the playmaking category after being one of the most creative big men in the NBA. He might not dribble to ball like Nikola Jokic or Victor Wembanyama, but he’s a terrific passer and a smart player.
“Most centers aren't known for setting up teammates, and it's fine if Hartenstein's rating in this area lags behind most guards and wings,” Grant Hughes wrote. “But even relative to his positional peers, this is low. Though not on the same level as Domantas Sabonis (71) or Bam Adebayo (70), Hartenstein is somehow rated closer to irredeemable ball-fumbler Rudy Gobert (43) than either of those two.”
“Last season, Hartenstein's short-roll passing was one of the only ways a battered Knicks offense could score if Jalen Brunson got bottled up. Hartenstein doesn't pound the dribble or dominate the ball, but he's had an assist-to-usage ratio in the 90th percentile or better at his position in two of the last three years. His rating doesn't come close to reflecting that.”
Hartenstein will have plenty of opportunities to bump up his rating throughout the season in Oklahoma City’s system. He will be the perfect pick-and-roll guy to compliment the Thunder’s offensive attack. Even still, his playmaking rating should be much, much higher.
