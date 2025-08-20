Which OKC Thunder Role Player has the Best Chance to Develop into a Star?
The Oklahoma City Thunder have drafted well in recent years, and as a result, the team has multiple players on the roster who could still improve after the team's 2025 title run.
With a number of young pieces in OKC, it is no surprise that the group could improve once again, even without making any major additions. As young players like Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell and others continue to settle into life in the NBA, the Thunder's roster will likely get even better.
While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren will clearly be the team's main options, there are a few other players on the roster who could develop into stars.
Thomas Sorber
The No. 15 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, most analysts expect Sorber to be a role player, but it wouldn't be the first time in league history a non-lottery selection has exceeded expectations.
As a freshman at Georgetown, the former four-star recruit averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, two blocks and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 53.2% from the field.
The 19-year-old didn't play in the summer league after suffering an injury with the Hoyas, but at 6-foot-9 and a quarter of an inch with a 7-foot-6, Sorber's size and length are impressive. In a solid defensive system with the Thunder' the young big man's defensive skill could blossom.
If Sorber is able to develop his game on offense as he finds a role in OKC, he could turn into another star for the Thunder.
Cason Wallace
Wallace's stats through two seasons aren't eye-popping, but the incoming third-year guard has shown impressive flashes while serving as a key role player for Oklahoma City's title squad.
The Kentucky product averaged 8.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game in 2024-25, shooting 47.4% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range. Wallace started 43 regular season games during his second year in the NBA, also making two starts during the finals.
A stout defender who is reliable in most perimeter matchups, the 6-foot-4 guard is a former five-star recruit and top-10 pick who could be a two-way star. At 21-years-old, Wallace still has plenty of potential, but likely needs more opportunity with the ball in his hands to reach star upside.
Aaron Wiggins
Another key rotation player from Oklahoma City's title run, Wiggins' proved in 2024-25 that he could take on a bigger role for a winning team.
The 26-year-old averaged a career-high 12 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range. Against the Sacramento Kings, Wiggins turned in a remarkable 41-point, 14-rebound outing that indicated he could grow into a star with more opportunity.
In Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Wiggins' 18-point performance off the bench helped provide a much-needed spark for the Thunder as the team went on to even up the series. Wiggins' defense needs to improve for the Maryland product to become a more consistent rotation player in OKC.
