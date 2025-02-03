Which West Teams Could Pose Biggest Threat to Oklahoma City Come Postseason?
Oklahoma City has dropped only nine games on the season thus far in comparison to its 38 wins with just over a week before the All-Star break.
As the first half of the season comes to a close, it's clear the Thunder seem to be the Western Conference frontrunner as it leads the entire conference with the second seed Memphis Grizzlies sitting six games behind. Though, it's a difficult feat to make a run to the finals of course even as a team who has dominated the regular season so far such as Oklahoma City.
There are a few teams who could potentially give the Thunder fits throughout the postseason, and could throw a wrench in the team's plans. Of Oklahoma City's nine losses, three come from the Dallas Mavericks, two come from the Golden State Warriors and one come from the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers apiece.
In the West, it appears that OKC will have to be specifically cognizant of three teams: the Mavericks, Nuggets and Spurs.
Of course, the Rockets and Warriors are threats as well, though the Thunder will have to especially watch out for this trio of teams down the line.
Obviously, the Mavericks being the Thunder's kryptonite of the past two seasons, it'll be a difficult path to manage with the team's new addition of Anthony Davis, who further fortifies Dallas' interior and makes that team a much larger threat defensively. Davis, a typical problem for OKC himself, will add to a frustrating lineup that has given the Thunder significant problems.
They will likely be the unluckiest team for Oklahoma City to face in the postseason. However, Dallas will have to maintain or better its record to fortify itself as a surefire playoff team.
Next, the Nuggets. Sitting in the fourth seed in the West, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and co. will always have an opportunity to be an impressive playoff team. Though the Thunder had the team's number a year ago into this season, winning the past four consecutive matchups before Denver beat OKC 106-95 in early November, the Nuggets should virtually always be considered a threat when healthy.
Lastly, the Spurs. Recently acquiring De'Aaron Fox, pairing him alongside rookie Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell and Victor Wembanyama, this team will be a scary team to face in the postseason as a potential squad to make it in the playoffs via the lower seeds. At No. 12 in the West, that record doesn't look like it should be a team to watch out for, but the addition of Fox alters things and could send them on an upward trajectory.
These are just a few teams who could pose solid threats to OKC, but the Western Conference is stacked. As Oklahoma City continues to build on its position in the top seed, this team will have a target on its back.
