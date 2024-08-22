Who is OKC Thunder’s Most Underrated Player?
It’s hard to consider any player on the Thunder’s roster truly underrated anymore. The team was in the national spotlight nearly all season a year ago and basketball fans became familiar with the Thunder’s core.
Obviously, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are some of the most well known players in the NBA. Guys like Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso, Oklahoma City’s newest additions, likely wouldn’t qualify as underrated players within the team. While they are underrated in NBA terms, everyone understands how important they are to the Thunder specifically.
The most underrated player on Oklahoma City’s current roster could very well be sharpshooter Isaiah Joe. It feels like he’s not mentioned enough when the Thunder’s core is brought up — even though he signed a longterm contract this summer. Joe’s reliable shooting will be a critical piece to the Thunder’s floor spacing and offensive success this season.
The Thunder’s guard rotation has been a big talking point this summer — specifically how good the team’s perimeter defense will be. Caruso, Lu Dort, and Cason Wallace have gotten a lot of love as a defensive trio — and rightfully so. But the other end of the floor is just as important and Joe’s skillset is completely different from the other three.
He continues to be one of the NBA’s most underrated shooters and a valuable piece to what Oklahoma City is building. Despite lobbying for the 3-point contest, Joe hasn’t gotten an invite yet and still doesn’t get as much praise as he deserves. He’s grown into a player that can make plays beyond just the 3-point line and has a skillset that fits perfectly in the modern NBA. He’s good enough on the defensive end, he’s an elite shooter, and his athleticism will pop at random times throughout the season.
Consistency will be key for Joe to continue being a factor in the Thunder’s rotation. At times, he has the tendency to go through extremely hot and cold stretches — which tends to be the case with most spot up shooters in the NBA. To distance himself from the rest of the pack and cement his place as one of the league’s best shooters, eliminating those cold stretches will be key.
A season ago, Joe averaged 8.2 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 41.6% from 3-point range. It marked his second season in a row of shooting above 40% from long range.
It feels like Joe’s extension flew under the radar this offseason, and his role in Oklahoma City is now flying under the radar too. His ability to space the floor and demand respect from defenses on the 3-point line is unmatched throughout the roster. And for that reason, he might just be the most underrated player on the Thunder.
