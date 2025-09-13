Who Is On the OKC Thunder Mount Rushmore?
Mount Rushmore is a sculpture of four United States Presidents carved into the Black Hills of South Dakota. It is also a phrase commonly used to describe the four key players of an American sports franchise's history.
The OKC Thunder are entering their 18th season in Oklahoma City after relocating from Seattle, coming off the franchise's first championship since the move. Who makes up the Mount Rushmore of this young franchise?
Russell Westbrook
Starting with one ot the two "founding fathers" of Thunder basketball, point guard Russell Westbrook is the franchise's greatest, according to some.
During his 11-season Thunder career, Westbrook averaged 23 points, 8.4 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. He averaged a triple-double in each of his final three seasons with the team.
In Westbrook's 2016-17 MVP-winning season, he became the first player to average a triple-double, 31.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 10.7 assists, since Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson in the 1961-62 season. Westbrook also led the league in scoring that season.
Westbrook's legendary Thunder career ended after a trade in the summer of 2019, which sent him to Houston and reunited him with his former teammate, James Harden. He's bounced around five teams since leaving OKC; he is currently a free agent after spending last season with the Denver Nuggets.
Kevin Durant
The franchise's other "founding father," forward Kevin Durant, must be on this list as well. Some believe he is the most talented player to ever grace the franchise.
Through nine seasons with OKC, Durant averaged 27.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He shot 48.3% from the field, 38% from three and 88.2% from the line in his Thunder career. Equaling a true shooting percentage of 60.5%.
In Durant's 2013-14 MVP season, he led the league in scoring with 32 points per game and averaged 7.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 50.3% from the field and 39.1% from three. This season is also where his famous "you're the real MVP" speech originated.
"When you didn’t eat, you made sure we ate. You went to sleep hungry. You sacrificed for us. You the real MVP," Durant said to his mother during his speech.
Durant's controversial exit from OKC leaves a sour taste in his legacy to the franchise, but his talent and impact are undeniable. Durant is still kicking it today, preparing to begin his first season with the Rockets as one of this offseason's blockbuster moves.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
After completing basketball in one season, winning all three possible MVP awards in a championship-winning run, guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also has an argument as the franchise's best.
In his six years so far with the Thunder after joining from the Paul George trade in 2019, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He is shooting 50.3% from the field, 35.4% from three and 86.5% from the free throw line. He has a true shooting percentage of 61.2%.
Gilgeous-Alexander won MVP last season, leading the league in scoring, averaging 32.7 points per game. He also averaged 6.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals; he shot 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from three.
He led OKC to its first championship since the move from Seattle, winning both Western Conference Finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP. He became the first to win all three MVP awards, and the first since Shaquille O'Neal in 2000 to win both Finals and regular season MVP.
Gilgeous-Alexander is preparing to begin his seventh season with OKC, eighth in the league, this season.
Jalen Williams
The final spot on the Mount Rushmore is the hardest to choose from. It could go to great players of the past, like Serge Ibaka or Steven Adams, but even with only three seasons under his belt, forward Jalen Williams deserves his flowers.
Being a No. 2 option on a champion is no easy task, especially when you add the fact that he played on a torn wrist ligament through the run, but Williams excelled.
Through his first three seasons, Williams is averaging 18.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He was All-NBA third and All-Defense second last season.
Williams's 40-point performance in Game 5 of the NBA Finals will forever live in Thunder lore as one of the critical moments of the championship run. He still has much more room to grow and improve.
He enters his fourth season in the NBA, all with OKC, in the coming months.
Despite the franchise's age, the Thunder are already rich in history. Not many teams can say three MVPs have played with them; it's a blessing.