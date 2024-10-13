Who is the OKC Thunder's Most Formidable Challenger in the West?
Even before Oklahoma City had a solid showing in its first three preseason contests, the Thunder were viewed as one of the best teams in the Western Conference.
After winning 57 games and earning the No. 1 seed in the West last year, OKC currently has the best odds on FanDuel SportsBook to win the Western Conference. The Thunder sit at +310 while the Minnesota Timberwolves boast the second-best odds at +490.
After losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs last season, Sam Presti and company bolstered the team's roster by trading for Alex Caruso and signing Isaiah Hartenstein. With two solid role players alongside the impressive depth Mark Daigneault and company already had, OKC is set to have another impressive year.
Like last year, though, the Thunder will have to get through the Mavericks to win the Western Conference. Fresh off an NBA Finals appearance, Dallas also upgraded its roster over the offseason, adding legendary sharpshooter Klay Thompson and stout defender Naji Marshall.
In addition to Thompson and Marshall's additions, young big man Dereck Lively is also likely to improve in year two after a solid rookie season.
For the Thunder to get back to the NBA Finals for the first time in over a decade, OKC will have to prove that it can get past Doncic and the Mavericks, but may have the pieces to do so after adding two solid role players.
After a huge blockbuster trade earlier in the fall, the Timberwolves are another tough task for the Thunder. Led by budding superstar Anthony Edwards and star defenseman Rudy Gobert, the Wolves have also fortified their roster with a handful of solid role players.
Jaden McDaniels, Donte DiVencenzo, Naz Reid and Julius Randle are just a few of the other solid options on Minnesota's roster, giving the Wolves a variety of different play styles to compliment Edwards and Gobert.
With a number of strong defenders on Minnesota's roster, the Wolves will certainly be one of the toughest teams in the Western Conference in 2024-25.
