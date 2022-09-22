Who on Thunder Roster Could Rise with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Out?

Unfortunate news came for Oklahoma City Thunder fans this week, when it was announced that face of the franchise Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was set to miss several weeks with an injury. He suffered a grade 2 left MCL sprain and will be out for the start of training camp and be re-evaluated in two weeks.

While there's still optimism Gilgeous-Alexander will be ready to play within the first few games of the regular season, there's a good chance he misses all of training camp and the pre-season. As such, this will give others the opportunity to shine in his absence. The obvious player that will help fill the void is Josh Giddey who is entering his second season, but there's another player that could also rise during this time.

Rookie Jalen Williams has the chance to establish himself as a legitimate piece of the core between now and the start of the season.

A versatile player, Williams played point guard in college but has the size to play an undersized power forward role and everywhere in-between. As such, he could be a starter on this team throughout training camp and the preseason.

The rookie really impressed in summer league, showing he can do a bit of everything.

While Giddey will run point over the next several weeks, Williams would likely be the best fit alongside Lu Dort in the starting lineup to round out the backcourt's complimentary ball handlers.

Williams has passing upside but is also a proven scorer. He's also versatile on the defensive end which allows him to slot in nicely and defend bigger players.

Injuries are never a good thing, but the absence of Gilgeous-Alexander could benefit Williams and his early NBA success.

