Who Will the Thunder's Best Player be in 2027?
Over the last few years, the ascendance of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander into superstardom has helped guide the Oklahoma City Thunder back to championship contention after a rebuilding period.
Now with two MVP-caliber years under his belt in a row, the 26-year-old is eyeing the coveted prize as a top candidate behind a Thunder team that finished as a No. 1 seed in the Western Conference last season. To Oklahoma City's advantage, it'll have him under contract for five more years.
Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams surround Gilgeous-Alexander in the Thunder's core trio, each being closer on the side of 20 than 30. With plenty of time to grow respectively as All-Star talent, does either have a chance at dethroning Gilgeous-Alexander as Oklahoma City's best player?
It's possible — but not likely.
In Bleacher Report's projected best player for the Thunder in 2027, Gilgeous-Alexander remains on top, and for good reason. The guard will still be under his 30s at 29-years-old, which is considered around the typical prime seasons for NBA players. The way his career trajectory is headed, it'd be silly to expect him to be any worse of a player by that point.
Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the league's best scorers from the mid-range and inside the paint, and that skillset isn't going to diminish with age. His production may not be able to increase from 30.1 points per game too dramatically, but with the absence of Josh Giddey in the backcourt, it's possible.
Holmgren could certainly make a big enough improvement in a matter of a few years to give Gilgeous-Alexander a run for his money. He'll likely be considered one of the best centers in the NBA, and by proxy, one of the best players in the league. Along with his All-NBA level defense upside, he'll be a more confident scorer and shot creator.
Still, it's unlikely Gilgeous-Alexander will be dethroned on Oklahoma City anytime soon. He's the leader of the team, and that'll continue as it works towards reaching the mountaintop.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.