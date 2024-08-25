Why Alex Caruso and Lu Dort Can Coexist For OKC Thunder
The Thunder will feature a few new faces in the rotation next season after a big summer. Oklahoma City added two of the best role players in the NBA in Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein and will begin next season as the favorite in the Western Conference.
The Hartenstein move was rumored for months and it was easy to see why Oklahoma City added him. The Thunder were tied to multiple big men after struggling on the boards all season long. It was predictable that the Thunder would look to add front court depth, and Hartenstein made sense. The short-term contract with a hefty price tag was what both parties were looking for.
The Caruso trade, on the other hand, came out of left field. Josh Giddey’s struggles were magnified in the playoffs after a subpar regular season, and it was widely known that the Thunder would have to make a tough decision about his future. Nobody could’ve predicted a Caruso swap, though, and that’s exactly what happened.
The first thought when Oklahoma City traded for Caruso was what does that mean for Lu Dort? Two elite perimeter defenders could be a bit redundant especially when both players are getting paid well. But after a summer to sit on the trade and project potential lineups, it really doesn’t mean anything for Dort other than more elite help on defense. The two lockdown defenders can absolutely coexist, and it could be a lethal convo for the Thunder to throw at opponents.
While both players are elite perimeter defenders, they play a much different style. This will be especially important on the offensive end. Caruso is much more of a connector and can move around in OKC’s offense. Dort tends to be more stationary and find the corners when the team’s guards are in isolation.
The defensive rotations with Caruso and Dort will be icing on the cake. Each player is used to taking on matchups that are much bigger than them and both players can switch everything. It will be hard for opponents to find a weak spot in the Thunder’s defense when Dort and Caruso are on the floor together.
The key to this pairing working to perfection is replicating the 3-point success they had last season. Caruso shot 40.8% from long range in Chicago last year and Dort shot a career-high 39.4% from the outside. If the duo can play defense together at a high level and stretch the floor, it’ll be an absolute luxury for the Thunder. Caruso’s addition won’t diminish Dort’s role at all — if anything, it’ll make life easier for him.
