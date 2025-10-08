Why Kevin Durant Isn’t ‘Happy or Sad’ About Opening Night Matchup Versus OKC Thunder
There will be plenty of fireworks surrounding Oklahoma City’s opening night game — and not just for the pregame pageantry surrounding the defending NBA Champions. There’s no doubt that the biggest storyline should be centered around Oklahoma City’s incredible run through the playoffs and the ring ceremony that will ensue — a beloved tradition around the NBA. Thunder fans will certainly be fired up to recognize and honor the players who brought home the franchise’s first championship in NBA history.
While that should certainly be where the attention is focused, there’s one major aspect that could draw some observations, too, though. Former Thunder star Kevin Durant will be on the opposing bench.
While the hostility is nothing like it used to be when Durant returned to Oklahoma City for the first time nearly a decade ago, there seems to always be something in the air when he plays in front of the Thunder’s home crowd. Despite the time that has passed, Thunder fans aren’t quick to forgive what happened.
Durant ditched the Thunder for the Warriors after the 2015-16 season — the team that knocked Oklahoma City out of the playoffs and was historically good — and went on to win two championships. Since then, he has bounced around on a few teams, but his status as a superstar has never wavered. This season, he joins the Houston Rockets — a team that many think could rival the Thunder for the top spot in the West, and Durant could be the missing piece.
The newest era of the Thunder-Rockets rivalry will debut on opening night, and it all starts with the ring ceremony — one that Durant will be watching.
“I just think I’ve been around for so long that the storyline still has some type of legs,” Durant said on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams. “For you to be the first game on a new broadcast. I don’t know whether to think it’s cool or not, but I know what it is. It should be a fun night, with OKC getting their rings. I’m in the building, hopefully they pan over to see my reaction. Them getting their rings is the most important thing.”
Durant is right, the ring ceremony and honoring an all-time great team should be the most important thing. But Thunder fans certainly seem excited for Durant to take it all in with the home crowd watching.
While he has spoken on his Oklahoma City exit on multiple occasions, Durant seems like he’s far past that stage of his life. He has moved on from what happened in free agency after he left the Thunder — even if the fans haven’t. He’s focused on the game, and playing on the new NBA broadcast on openi
“I’m not happy or sad, or mad that I missed out, because I’ve won two championships,” Durant said. “And this was like a decade ago. I just think there’s a lot of controversy surrounding my name in Oklahoma City. So, to celebrate the start of the season with that context and that floating around the game... I don’t know if it’s cool or not. Because on one hand, you are opening up the season, which is a privilege.
“I’m grateful to be playing on that night, and being the first game people see on the new broadcast. But what storylines might come from this game, I have no clue. And some storylines may not involve celebrating the game, or celebrating OKC and what they did last season. Some might involve me, which is unfortunate.”
Durant and the Rockets will certainly try and play spoiler to the Thunder's special night. But if the predictions are right, it might not be the most meaningful matchup between the two. Both teams are expected to be amongst the NBA's very best, and there's a real chance they could matchup in the playoffs.