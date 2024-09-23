Why OKC Thunder’s Alex Caruso is the NBA’s Premier 3-and-D Role Player
Oklahoma City’s biggest — and most expensive — move of the offseason was signing Isaiah Hartenstein to a short-term mega contract. It was necessary for a time that struggled with front court depth and needed strength and size down low. Whether Hartenstein starts or comes off the bench, it was a signing that will pay off in a big way down the line.
The Thunder’s best, and potentially most game changing move, though, was unexpectedly trading for Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso. On the surface level and in the stat book, it might not look like a crazy addition. But Caruso is the player that will take Oklahoma City to the next level on its quest for a championship.
Every championship team needs a player like Caruso, and even teams with many stars search for someone to fill his role. It’s similar to what Boston was looking for before they added Derrick White. An elite role player that glues the team together and does the dirty work is exactly what Oklahoma City needed. But he’s much more than that.
Caruso should absolutely be in the discussion for the NBA’s premier 3-and-D player — and he might just be at the top of the list.
The former Bull is a two-time All-Defensive Team member and a World Champion with the Los Angeles Lakers. He has proven to be able to guard anyone in the NBA.
There are a handful of elite defenders in the NBA, but Caruso might be the best outside shooter of the bunch. He has morphed into an automatic catch-and-shoot player and doesn’t need the ball in his hands to make an impact. He’s a fantastic corner floater, a back door cutter, and transition finisher. Those skills project to transfer perfectly in Oklahoma City’s system.
Oklahoma City has seen shades of this player in Lu Dort over the last few seasons. The thing about Dort, though, is that he’s just now beginning to crack the surface on what that role really looks like. Last season, he took an important step on the offensive end and decreased his volume overall. Adapting to that perfect 3-and-D mold is still a work in progress for the Thunder’s bulldog guard.
Caruso, on the other hand, has mastered it. He will give the Thunder exactly what they were missing a season ago. And he might just help Dort continue his progression in the process. He’s one of the premier 3-and-D players on the perimeter in the NBA, and his addition to the Thunder will be game changing.
