Why OKC Thunder’s Bench Is Important in Depth-Based League
Oklahoma City built a contender in a way that is unconventional in the modern era of basketball. The NBA has shifted from super teams, to teams full of depth catered around a star or two. Finding the right combination is key in the modern NBA, and Oklahoma City certainly has a good base.
Obviously, the top of the Thunder’s roster can go toe-to-toe with any in the NBA. They’re led by the MVP front runner in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a second All-Star in Jalen Williams, and two talented twin towers in Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. That’s not all that makes the Thunder special, though. The depth of this team and the strength of the roster from top to bottom is unmatched — and that’s what it takes to succeed in the modern NBA.
All of the NBA’s top teams feature well-built rosters that surround and support a player or two. Obviously, OKC’s operation is centered around Gilgeous-Alexander. In a recent ESPN article, Brian Windhorst discussed how depth is the new big thing in the NBA, and only a handful of teams have it.
“The Cavs have 11 players who average at least 19 minutes, and no one averages over 31,” Windhorst wrote. “The Thunder have 12 players who average at least 15 minutes -- though they've had various injuries that allow that number to be boosted -- and only two players play over 30. The Grizzlies have nine players who have played at least 40 games and average 20 minutes, and one of them isn't Ja Morant, who plays just 29 minutes but has played in only 32 games.
“The Celtics have nine players averaging at least 17 minutes, though Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's per-game minute loads are up a bit this season. The Indiana Pacers can play 11-deep when healthy, each averaging 17 minutes.
Oklahoma City’s rotation is deep, and even with the injuries over the first half of the season, Mark Daigneault likes to give his players a fair shake. Without a bit of trial and error, Oklahoma City wouldn’t have been able to find rotational gems like Ajay Mitchell.
The Thunder’s depth should be a big part of the team’s success in the postseason. Playoff basketball is certainly different than regular season basketball — the Thunder know that better than anyone — but the depth on this team seems to be a bit more sustainable than last year’s squad.
“These are all teams (Cavaliers, Thunder, Grizzlies, Celtics) in the top four of the conference standings,” Windhorst wrote. “Young and deep. It helps teams win a lot of regular-season games.”
Will it help to win playoff games, though? It did with the Boston Celtics a season ago. Only time will tell for the Thunder, but a roster built around quality depth feels like a good bet moving forward.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.