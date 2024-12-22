Why OKC Thunder Slashed Aaron Wiggins Minutes
After extending Aaron Wiggins this summer to the tune of a five year pact worth $45 million dollars, the Oklahoma City Thunder have again slashed his minutes in big games.
This season, Wiggins has averaged 20 minutes per game, a five minute boost from last season. though he has still made talking points for his lack of chances in big games.
The Oklahoma City Thunder swiss-army knife spent the last week glued to the pine during the NBA Cup. Against the Dallas Mavericks Wiggins logged just eight minutes before playing nine against the Houston Rockets. These games were followed up by a six-minute outing in NBA Cup Championship game against the Bucks.
With the microscope on the Thunder last week, Mark Daigneault didn't deploy the Maryland product. Already this season, Wiggins has seen six games of logging under 15 minutes. The Thunder head coach explained his lack of minutes this week before the Thunder's Orlando Magic game on Thursday.
“When a guys not playing as much, it’s usually about what someone else is bringing. I have a lot of trust in him, he’s got a great body of work. …. Any time a guy like that plays less than their normal dosage of minutes, it’s less on them. I don’t really coach like that," Daigneault said.
In that Magic contest, the Thunder made it a point to trot Wiggins out there, to the tune of 31 minutes - a season-high - as he logged 11 points, two rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block.
When surveying the roster and rotation while using Daigneault's quote, the part that other players provide that Wiggins falls short with is defense.
While the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft is an opportunistic defender capable of playing the passing lanes and out hustling most, he just falls short as a point of attack defender. So as Oklahoma City limits teams to under 100 points routinely, it is hard to suggest these the rotation is wrong for that intended goal.
Of course, it is a double-edge sword with Wiggins providing a scoring boost unlike anyone else off the Thunder pine.
Ultimately, it seems clear that in high leverage games Wiggins will be parked on the bench, while getting to shake loose in games where Oklahoma City can afford a defensive hit. Though, the rotation is worth monitoring all year as Daigneault is known for shaking things up at the drop of a hat.
