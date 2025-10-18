Why Opening Night is More Than Just Another Game for OKC Thunder
After what felt like a short summer for the defending champs, a new NBA season has officially arrived. This Thunder squad was able to celebrate plenty this summer, taking the Larry O’Brien trophy around the world and parading down the streets. But now it’s time for a nearly impossible task — going back-to-back.
There will be plenty of roadblocks along the way for this Thunder team that’s still relatively young. Although battle-tested with championship experience, it’s a clean slate starting next week — last year is behind this team. Whether it’s rivalry games that come down to the final minute, Holiday showings, in-season tournament action, or anything in between, this Thunder squad will have to face difficulties and hardships this coming season.
It’s certainly an exciting time for the Thunder, and it all starts on Tuesday night — an opening night for the ages in Oklahoma City. The Thunder gets to share a ring ceremony with its adoring fanbase, and Loud City gets to welcome their team home for another season of basketball. If that wasn’t enough to make this bigger than an ordinary regular season game, and an ordinary season opener, Oklahoma City’s opponent is one expected to contend for the conference title and now has Kevin Durant on its roster.
Opening night, on the first NBC broadcast, against a conference rival who will be coming for the crown is the perfect opportunity for the Thunder to prove they’re still the NBA’s top dog. The underrated rivalry between Houston and Oklahoma City throughout the years, the rebuild timelines matching up, and the fanbases slight distaste for one another should make this game feel even bigger too.
And of course, Durant’s addition to the Houston roster adds another storyline that could stand on its own, too. Durant went on the Kay Adams show just a few weeks ago, and preached the message that he hoped ring night was about the Thunder, and not himself. But on Saturday, when he was asked if he was excited to see any arena employees, staff members or anyone in the stadium, he answered quickly: “No.”
The bad blood is certainly still there, no matter how much either side tries to downplay it. And this matchup means more than just a win or a loss in the regular season win column, no matter how much either side tries to downplay it.
Another interesting aspect to Oklahoma City’s opening night operation is how many rotational players they could be without. Jalen Williams and Nikola Topic are expected to miss action, as is Kenrich Williams. Ajay Mitchell, Isaiah Joe, and Alex Caruso — who exited the Thunder’s preseason game a bit early — could also remain out. Again, no injury timeline has been confirmed, and at this point Oklahoma City likely isn’t sure who will be ready to go, but there’s certainly a chance they could be shorthanded.
If Oklahoma City is able to go out shorthanded and beat a Rockets team that’s expected to contend, it would be an assertion of dominance. On ring night, too, it would be a foreshadowing to the rest of the NBA of what this season could entail. And for Durant, a clear message on what he missed out on.
It’s not the end of the world if Oklahoma City loses, of course. But this is absolutely bigger than your normal opening night, regular season game. Tuesday night could set the tone for the Thunder’s entire season with a win. All things considered, it’s the most important season opener in franchise history.