Why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Doesn’t Care About Free Throw Reputation
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been steadily climbing the ladder of the NBA’s elite talent for years now. He’s closing in on his third straight season averaging over 30 points per game and is on track to be one of the best players in franchise history.
Since arriving in Oklahoma City, Gilgeous-Alexander has made the Thunder’s front office look like geniuses. Acquiring him was smart at the time, but nobody could’ve predicted the superstar he’d become. It’s all thanks to hard work and mastering his craft, he has learned to adapt his game over time and add different factors that make him special.
One of those additions that every star figures out how to do is getting to the free throw line. Deserved or not, SGA has a reputation for finding ways to get to the charity stripe.
Despite all the chatter surrounding his free throw attempts this season, his numbers are down at the line considerably. When you’re the MVP favorite, though, people will always try and nitpick certain things in your game. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 8.1 free throws per game, which is his lowest average since the 2021 season. His peak came in 2022, when the Thunder star averaged 10.9 free throw attempts per game.
It’s not a fluke that SGA gets to the line often, as he’s a physical guard that leads the NBA in driving attempts most seasons. He has mastered the art of being unguardable around the rim, which forces opponents to foul.
Oklahoma City certainly loves when he gets to the line, as he’s converting at an 89.6% clip. It’s essentially a free two points for the Thunder.
As far as his reputation goes, SGA clearly doesn’t care what people think as long as he’s scoring efficiently and helping the Thunder win.
“In the past couple of years, I led the NBA in drives,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “So I think naturally, I'm going to get fouled on drives. Usually, you get fouled on drives more than jump shots. I think that's just a natural part of the game.
“And then I learned a few tricks through the trade along my way. I've turned it into a skill a little bit. As far as what people say, I don't really care. As long as it's efficient offense and my team wins, I'll get it done.”
This season, his scoring methods are definitely getting the job done. He’s the favorite to win the NBA’s MVP award and Oklahoma City boasts a 32-6 overall record. He’s patrolling the best team in franchise history to this point.
