Why the Luka Doncic Trade Doesn't Solve the OKC Thunder's Dallas Mavericks Problem
Hours after the Oklahoma City Thunder demolished the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, Dallas pulled off one of the most shocking trades in NBA history.
The Mavericks agreed to send Luka Doncic, Markieff Morris and Maxi Kleber to the Los Angeles Lakers in return for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a future first round pick. Social media instantly erupted imagining a future with Doncic playing alongside LeBron James.
While the Lakers will certainly be even more intriguing, Dallas still has a solid roster after adding Davis and Christie. Alongside another star in Kyrie Irving and multiple strong role players, the Mavericks still have a chance to reach the postseason in the Western Conference.
Additionally, the Mavericks still have the same pieces that have given the Thunder so much trouble when the two teams meet. This season, OKC's lone win against Dallas came with Doncic in the lineup, when both teams squared off during the NBA Cup.
In the 2024 Western Conference Semifinals, Doncic certainly had his moments, but Oklahoma City contained the soon-to-be Lakers' superstar as well as you can hamper a player of his caliber. Famously, however, the player who has continuously been a thorn in the Thunder's side, is PJ Washington.
In addition to Washington staying put in Dallas, Christie should be a solid addition to the Mavericks bench. The third-year pro is averaging 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting better than 44% from the field.
Of course, the Mavericks' biggest return in the deal is standout big-man Anthony Davis. Davis has received nine All-Star nods and earned five All-NBA selections in his career, helping the Lakers to a championship in 2020.
This year, the 31-year-old is averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. If Davis can stay healthy, he will like continue to put up monster numbers in Dallas with the help of Irving, a veteran guard.
Subtracting Doncic from the team's roster is obviously a huge shakeup, and one that could backfire for Dallas. If the group's current pieces can figure out how to play with one another, though, the Thunder might still be looking at the same issues it has faced all year against the Mavericks.
